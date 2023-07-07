SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue Center has seen an increase in animal abandonment cases.

Recently, animal control responded to two cases one was a cat duck taped inside of an air kennel left on the 4600-block of Harrison Street and the other was a puppy found inside of a dumpster on the 600-block of South Faremount Street. Both animals were pronounced dead.

Cindy Rarrat, with the Sioux City Animal Adoption and Rescue said the calls don’t seem to be slowing down.

“This year seems like more than others. I don’t know if it’s because a lot of the shelters are full or at full capacity, but spay and neuter your pets to prevent unwanted litters. That’s key that’s the most important thing, but also check with shelters to find out if they can provide a space for your pets to try and find them a home. Just abandoning them along the roadway just doesn’t work,” Rarrat said.

If you have any information about the recently deceased animals contact the SCAARC.