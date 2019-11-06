American family injured, killed in drug cartel ambush in Mexico

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico – An American family was killed in an ambush in Mexico from a drug cartel.

“I think a lot of us are just speechless,” Leah Staddon, a family member said.

Leah Staddon is at a loss of words after learning that several of her family members were killed in Mexico in an ambush.

“My sister could actually see the smoke from her house, and they hear the gunshots,” Staddon shared.

A total of nine people were killed and several others were injured, when the family was traveling to their family’s ranch in Chihuahua for a wedding near Bavispe, Sonora.

A total of three cars were traveling to the ranch when they were ambushed by criminal groups who shot and burned at least one of the vehicles with the victims inside.

Two of the victims involved were eight-month-old babies.

The gruesome attack also caught the attention of President Trump, who tweeted about the ambush.

“This is the time for Mexico, with the help of the United States, to wage WAR on the drug cartels and wipe them off the face of the earth. We merely awaited a call from your great new president,” Trump tweeted.

Senator Mitt Romney also spoke up about the ambush.

“Mexico really needs to knuckle down and fo after these cartels and stop this escalating level of violence,” Romney said.

The victims are members of a Mormon Community.

The FBI has offered to assist Mexico with the investigation.

Seven of the injured children have been transported to a hospital in Tucson, Arizona for further treatment.