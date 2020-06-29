American Airlines to start booking middle seats July 1

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP/ KCAU) – Like the idea of having an empty middle seat when you start flying again?

Don’t get used to it.

A number of airlines are starting to book that middle seat.

American Airlines indicated Friday that it will start booking the middle seat July 1. The airline will inform passengers ahead of time that the middle seat is booked.

American Airlines also noted it is continuing to enforce safety measures, including more cleaning and mandatory face masks for passengers and crew.

United and Spirit Airlines have also recently made the move to book flights to capacity.