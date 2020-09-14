Amazon to hire another 100,000 to keep up with online shopping surge

NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon says it will be hiring another 100,000 people to keep up with a surge of online orders.

The company says the new hires will help pack, ship or sort orders, working in part-time and full-time roles.

Amazon says the jobs are not related to its typical holiday hiring. Business has been booming at the Seattle-based online behemoth.

It made record profit and revenue between April and June, as more people turned to it during the pandemic to buy groceries and supplies.

Amazon said it needs the people at the 100 new warehouses, package sorting centers and other facilities it’s opening this month.

