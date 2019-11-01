All Gordmans stores will donate to Pets for Patriots on Veterans Day

HOUSTON (KCAU) – On this Veterans Day, all Gordmans stores will donate 5% of their sales on November 11, up to $50,000 to Pets for Patriots.

Pets for Patriots give the gifts of fidelity, joy, and love to veterans and service members through companion animal adoption.

They help veterans at all stages of their careers adopt the most overlooked dogs and cats by offering them a second chance at life through adoption.

Gordmans invites all guests to help honor our military heroes, who keep our nation safe.

Pets for Patriots partners with military and veteran organizations, U.S. shelters and veterinary networks, and the public to honor the lives of the most vulnerable and heroic among us.

When guests shop on Veterans Day, Pets for Patriots can help ensure veterans find, adopt, and afford lifetime care for their adopted pets.

Donations will allow Pets for Patriots to provide ‘welcome home’ contributions for each adoption, and to follow up with every veteran who adopts for, at least, one year.

In addition, they get exclusive discounts to help veterans in the program save money on pet health insurance, medication, pet food, treats, and supplies.

All while giving access to quality, affordable pet care from veterinary partners in the communities that they serve in.

For more information about Pets for Patriots, click here.

Latest Stories