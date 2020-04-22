Alaska pie shop saved by viral post

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (CNN) – A Pie Stop in Alaska didn’t have to shut down because of the health mandates, but the owner said they came close to doing it anyway until a post went viral and turned into a saving grace.

The coronavirus pandemic hasn’t stopped the folks here from doing what they do best, making dozens of pies from scratch every day.

Steve Satterlee said three weeks ago that was hardly the case. Business had slowed to a crawl..

“All day long, I had only sold $200 worth of pies,” said Satterlee with A Pie Stop.

Satterlee worried whether he could make the rent and what closing the shop would mean for his granddaughter She was a teenager when he purchased the business for her three years ago.

“I had always preached to her that if you can do something that you like as a job, then you never work a day in your life, and this is all she’s ever wanted to do,” Satterlee said.

So at the end of the day, Satterlee put up a Facebook post.

“I put business has been down about 50% and it looks like we won’t make enough to pay the rent on Friday,” Satterlee said.

He reminded customers they were still open and thanked them for their support. What happened next. . took him by surprise, selling $600 of pies.

It turned out that more than 18,000 people saw the post and many of them stepped up to buy pies.

“And it wasn’t just out customers. They talked to their neighbors and their friends and their relatives, so there was all kinds of people who had never been here before but their neighbor had asked them could they please come by and buy a pie,” Saterlee said.

He ws touched and so is his grand daughter.

“So much love, and everybody has been very generous with their tips and just so nice,” said Alisa Louangaphay.

They’re grateful for customers who want their business to succeed. It means they’re making rent and payroll and feeling a little better about the future.