Alabama police say ‘small child’ shot at inn

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) (9:20 AM) — Mobile Police said that a child was shot at the Red Roof Inn on I-65 near Dauphin Street Thursday morning.
Police received a call around 8:25 am of one person shot. Mobile Police say when officers arrived they did not see anything but later got a call that an infant arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
The condition of the child is unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing.
