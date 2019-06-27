Akron to celebrate Fourth of July with a full day of fun

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – There’ll be many communities celebrating the Fourth of July, but Akron is hosting a day packed with free events for Siouxlanders.

From live music to kids activities, Akron will have events for the whole family. Celebrations will end with a fireworks show at the Akron golf course.

Below is the full schedule of events in Akron:

1:00 to 5:00 p.m. – Free swimming at the Akron City Pool, sponsored by Hawarden Regional Healthcare

2:00 p.m. – Cornhole tournament hosted by the Akron Youth Wrestling Club at the Akron City Park horseshoe pit area. Registration starts at 2:00 p.m., with tournament beginning at 3:00 p.m.

5:00 to 7:00 p.m. – “Party in the Park” at the Akron City Park hosted by Peoples Bank of Akron, Premier Communications and Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts, including: Color Guard ceremony presented by American Legion Post 186

Live music provided by Birdie & Carol Harris School of Performing Arts Food vendors including Pig N Heat, Chubs Country Store, Pizza Ranch, Akron Jo’s Cafe and Dakota Newbies Kids’ games and activities including face painting, balloon animals, bubble activities and children’s water fights.

7:00 to 10:00 p.m. – BINGO games at the Akron Golf Course hosted by the American Legion Post 186

10:15 p.m. – Fireworks display at the Akron Golf Course. Inclement weather dates for the fireworks display will be on Friday, July 5, or Saturday, July 6.