Akron residents prepare for rising flood waters

AKRON, Iowa (KCAU) – The Akron community is still trying to fully recover from flooding that happened this Spring and the water is starting to rise again.

Angela Price, the owner of Akron Gold and Silver, has lived in Akron many years and has witnessed the effects of floodwater in the area.

“There have been several times that the water has been really high up north and we’ve got it down here but again, it’s coming up again because of the heavy rain up north,” said Price.

The Big Sioux River Road leading into Highway 48 remains closed, blocking travelers from an area that’s already beginning to flood again because of rain.

Now, many people in Akron are worried they might not see an end to their long commutes.

“Instead of being able to drive what used to be like one mile for me to get back and forth, now I’m driving 45 miles to get from my house to here,” said Price.

The Big Sioux River is currently at 19 feet, but it’s expected to increase to 22 feet by Sunday.

As residents take precaution from a situation they’re all too familiar with, some residents said they can only prepare for what’s to come and remain positive through it all.

“There’s a concern that there may be some water but we’re preparing at home. We’re sandbagging at our house. We’re on the South Dakota side,” said Price.

Highway 48 is expected to open on September 20 but floodwaters could affect the date.