SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Smoke continues to move into the region with impacts to health to be expected today as Siouxland slides into the unhealthy range for the air quality index. Some areas in eastern Iowa and through parts of Illinois actually as in the hazardous range.

An air quality alert has been issued in the eastern portion of the viewing area for the day today extending through most of Iowa and Minnesota as well. Conditions will improve tomorrow with the passage of a low system tomorrow.