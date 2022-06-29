ELY, Iowa (WHO) — USDA Secretary, and former Iowa Governor, Tom Vilsack stopped in Iowa on Tuesday to tour a creamery in Ely run by Dan and Debbie Takes.

Vilsack has known the couple since he visited in 2014 and has seen the operation grow from a dairy farm to a creamery and milk production plant, and now a retail store serving ice cream.

Vilsack said this family is doing what more Iowans want to do, get more value-added from the farm, and keep the dollars close to home

“We are today announcing the $10 million grant under the bipartisan infrastructure bill,” said Vilsack. “The idea is how can we take crop residue and other feedstocks and how do we could convert them and change them into bio base products for consumers, and construction.”

Vilsack said the USDA grant would go to land grant and research universities to develop a road map for producing more value from a farm.

“It is a future that is focused on adding value creating an economy that is really bio-based, and what does that mean? It means basically taking everything that’s grown and raised and produced on a farm and turning it into something more valuable,” said Vilsack. “That includes not just a corn and soybeans and meat the livestock process, but it also includes all the waste product.”

Vilsack introduced a representative of Cargill who explained efforts to take corn syrup and produce spandex for athletic wear, instead of using an oil-based product.

“It’s a chemical intermediate that today comes from fossil fuel, and so, it is used in a wide variety of products one of which is spandex,” said Jill Zullo, of Cargill. “So, there’s a wide variety products the one that now is been very important to us is this spandex.”

Vilsack is visiting a farm near Minburn on Wednesday.