USDA officials encourage farmers suffering from flooding, harvest delay to file an extension

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Farmers who experienced harvesting delays related to flooding are being encouraged to file an extension with federal insurers.

The USDA’s Risk Management Agency is advising producers who currently have Federal crop insurance and are experiencing a delay in harvesting their crops to file a notice of loss request to give them more time to harvest.

Agricultural officials say this year’s weather shows the importance of being covered by Federal Crop Insurance.

Insurance Providers may allow additional time to harvest on a case by case basis. For specific rules, producers should check with their crop insurance agent.