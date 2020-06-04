USDA issues first Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments

WASHINGTON, D.C (KCAU) – The USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) has approved more than $545 million in payments to producers who have applied for the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program as of Thursday.

The FSA began taking applications on May 26, and the agency has received over 86,000 applications for the relief program.

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said have tools and resources are available to help producers understand the program and enable them to work with FSA staff to complete applications.

“The coronavirus has hurt America’s farmers, ranchers, and producers, and these payments directed by President Trump will help this critical industry weather the current pandemic so they can continue to plant and harvest a safe, nutritious, and affordable crop for the American people,” Perdue said.

In the first six days of the application period, FSA has already made payments to more than 35,000 producers.

From the start, the top five states for CFAP payments are Illinois, Kansas, Wisconsin, Nebraska, and South Dakota.

USDA has released data on application progress and program payments and will release more information every Monday at 2 p.m. ET. The report can be viewed by clicking here.

FSA will accept applications through August 28.

Through CFAP, USDA is making $16 billion in financial assistance available to producers of agricultural commodities who have suffered a five percent or greater price decline due to the pandemic and face additional significant marketing costs as a result of lower demand, surplus production, and disruptions to shipping patterns and the orderly marketing of commodities.

In order to do this, producers will receive 80% of their maximum total payment upon approval of the application. The remaining portion of the payment is not to exceed the payment limit, will be paid at a later date nationwide, as funds remain available.

Those seeking one-on-one support with the CFAP application process are encouraged to call 877-508-8364 to speak with a USDA employee directly who is ready to offer general assistance.

Producers can download the CFAP application and other eligibility forms by clicking here. Producers can also find a payment calculator on the website that helps producers identify sales and inventory records needed to apply and calculate potential payments.

Producers will self-certify their records when applying for CFAP and that documentation is not submitted with the application; however, producers may be asked for their documentation to support the certification of eligible commodities, so producers should retain the information used to complete their application.

Those who use the online calculator tool can print a pre-filled CFAP application, sign it, and submit it to their local FSA office either electronically or by hand delivery through an office dropbox.

Producers are asked to contact their local office to determine the preferred delivery method for that office.

Team members at FSA county offices will be able to answer detailed questions and help producers apply quickly and efficiently through phone and online tools. To find contact information for local offices click here.

FSA has been working with stakeholder groups to provide further clarification to producers on the CFAP program. Updated information can be found in the frequently asked questions section of the CFAP website.

To find the most recent information on CFAP click here or call 877-508-8364.

USDA Service Centers are open for business by phone appointment only, and fieldwork will continue with appropriate social distancing.

