SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Landowners in South Dakota who are in their final enrolled year in the Conservation Reserve Program can opt-out early.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture said producers and landowners can request voluntary termination of their CRP contract following the end of the primary nesting season for fiscal year 2022. In South Dakota, the primary nesting season is listed as May 1 to August 1.

Participants will not have to repay rental payments for the one-time voluntary termination.

The USDA said the flexibility is being implemented this year to help mitigate “the global food supply challenges caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and other factors.”

The Farm Service Agency is mailing letters to producers with expiring acres, but producers will be asked to make a written request for voluntary termination.

South Dakota landowners enrolled more than 400,00 acres into CRP in 2021 and the state sits at 1.7 million acres enrolled.

Producers and landowners can learn more about these options by contacting FSA and NRCS at their local USDA Service Center.