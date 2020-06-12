Sen. Grassley asks for information linked to beef revenue

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa is concerned about meat prices. He’s asking the U.S. Department of Agriculture to disclose findings of a recent investigation into beef processors’ profit margins.

Margins reached record highs in August 2019 right before a fire at a Tyson plant in Kansas that handled 5% of all slaughtered cattle in the country. Meanwhile, cattle producers saw their revenue drop.

The USDA soon began looking into the fire’s effect on pricing but has not yet released its findings.

Senator Grassley is also asking for an investigation into price-fixing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

