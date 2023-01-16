STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Just days after being named to the House Ways and Means Committee in Washington, DC, Iowa 4th District Congressman Randy Feenstra (R-IA) was back in the district.

The 2nd year Representative made stops in Laurens, Cherokee and Storm Lake, Iowa where he spent time at the TransAgra facility. Feenstra said he is working to get certain securities for producers in relation to the drought included in the Farm Bill.

“That’s why it’s so important in rural Iowa. Our producers are so, so important to what we do economically and that’s why it’s important for me to be here to understand what’s happening and how I can advocate and make a difference. We have the Farm Bill coming up and a lot of these things can also be put into the Farm Bill coming up this year. We do the Farm Bill once every five years,” said Rep. Feenstra.

Feenstra said there will be hearings all across the US on the Farm Bill, that includes planning one in Iowa.