DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen are joining other Republican governors in calling on Congress to block new pork-producing requirements in California.

Earlier this year, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld a California law, California’s Proposition 12, mandating how pigs must be raised in order to sell pork in the state.

The law said pork sold in the state needs to come from pigs whose mothers were raised with at least 24 square feet of space, with the ability to lie down and turn around. This would rule out the “gestation crates” commonly in the pork industry.

The letter to Congress states, “Despite California’s reliance on its fellow States for food, Proposition 12 threatens to disrupt the very system Californians depend on for their pork supply. Its strict, activist-drafted requirements for pig farming sharply depart from the practices which are lawful in our States.”

In support of the letter, Gov. Reynolds said, “California’s onerous requirements will pass the buck to American consumers – worsening the inflationary crisis gripping our economy. Iowa’s pork producers use science-based techniques to help feed America and the world, and California’s activist-drafted requirements will have a dramatic negative impact on those facing food insecurity. It’s time for Congress to use their power and allow pork producers around the country to do what they do best.”

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen joined Reynolds in leading the coalition of Republican governors, claiming that Iowa and Nebraska produce 54% of the country’s pork. The other state governors who signed on include Arkansas Governor Sarah Sanders, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Montana Governor Greg Gianforte, Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, Texas Governor Greg Abbott, and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.