Lyon County farmer reacts to special delivery

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KELO) – Many farmers are taking advantage of recent nice weather to get in the fields. With planting delays and trade wars, farmers have had a lot to deal with this spring. That’s why one group set out to deliver cookies and positive notes to farmers in the area.

Now, another local farmer explains how this small gesture is making an impact.

Scott Lee’s farm has been in his family for four generations. Tuesday, he finally finished up most of his planting of more than 600 acres. But not before someone made a special delivery.

“I had just jumped off one tractor and onto another and a pickup pulls in, South Dakota plates and a truck I didn’t recognize but a guy jumps out and had a bag of cookies and very kind note,” Lyon County farmer Scott Lee said.

The cookies came from the Agri-Business Division of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. In the note, they said they understand what farmers are hurting and that they hope that the cookies and a “thank you” will help.

It’s a kind gesture that Lee says shows people care.

“It’s nice; a good feeling of community. Ag has had a tough run here the last few years. The tariff wars; the commodity prices. It’s nice to know that many of us farmers are independent operations and it’s nice to have a feeling of community and realize other people are paying attention to some of the recent struggles in the ag sector,” Lee said.

Later that night, Lee’s wife wrote a post on Facebook , which has since gone viral, with more than 19,000 shares in less than 24 hours.

“People I do think pay attention to rural America and probably realize with the tariff problems, the weather, of course, this year. They’ve seen the stories of the flooding and the extreme weather but I think a lot of people pay attention to the bread basket of America, here,” Lee said.

This act of kindness is leaving a lasting impact for farmers like Lee, and others around the community.

“It’s nice to see somebody drive in your driveway and show that support,” Lee said.