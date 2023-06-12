DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — A new FDA regulation has gone into effect that requires livestock producers to get their antibiotics from a veterinarian or pharmacy.

Before the new regulation took effect, Iowa livestock producers were able to get some antibiotics over the counter.

Dr. Grant Dewell, a Veterinarian and an Associate Professor in Vet Diagnostic & Production Animal Medicine at Iowa State University, said that livestock producers with larger operations won’t have to change much, however, smaller producers will have some catching up to do.

“It’s not going to be a major change for most producers. There are going to be a few producers that just don’t use a veterinarian very often and they’re going to have to find and call their local veterinarian, establish that relationship so they have access when they need them to treat the sick animal,” Dr. Dewell said.

Dr. Dewell said that the new regulations could lead to better care for livestock.

“There are little small producers that are hobby farmers that are using Doctor Google for a long time that now suddenly have to go find a veterinarian and make that connection, but from that point, it’s going to be good because in some cases some of these newer antibiotics would be better usage and so our animal health should improve,” Dr. Dewell said.

The National Cattlemen’s Beef Association’s website provides a guide for those who want to know more.