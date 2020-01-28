ISU Extention helps farmers learn about enrolling in the 2018 Farm Bill

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Planting season may be months away, but dozens of folks in the agriculture industry took time Monday morning to learn about the 2018 Farm Bill.

The ISU Extension Office held a discussion for folks in agriculture to learn about how to enroll in the program that fits their needs so they can have financial security through the USDA. The meeting helped folks that are interested in enrolling in the Farm Bill.

“We’re trying to get the word out so farmers get in by the deadline to get signed up. We have a March 15th of 2020 deadline to actually pick a program and get signed up for 2019,” said Kaylan SunDerman from the USDA Farm Service Agency.

Monday was the last of the planned meetings for the Farm Bill, but the ISU Extension Office has more information on their website.

