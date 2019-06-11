Agriculture

Iowa, Nebraska farmers get weather break but crops remain behind schedule

The USDA reported that Iowa farmers have now planted 93% of the corn crop.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Farmers in Iowa and Nebraska finally got a break in the weather last week to catch up on planting, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture says both states remain significantly behind average seasons in crop development.

The USDA reported Monday that Iowa farmers have now planted 93% of the corn crop, about three weeks behind the five-year average.

In Nebraska, 94% of corn is planted, compared with the average of 99%.

For soybeans, the Iowa crop is 70% planted, about 17 days behind the average for this time of year.

Nebraska farmers have planted 79% of the soybean crop, behind the 94% average. Only 55% of the crop has emerged, well behind the 80% average.

The status of sorghum and winter wheat in Nebraska is similarly behind as Midwest framers have dealt with a rainy planting season.

