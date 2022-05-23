IOWA (WHO) — Dry, warm, Spring-like weather finally arrived in Iowa last week and farmers took advantage to catch up on their delayed planting season.

They closed the gap on their expected progress at this point, but still remain behind schedule – according to the latest USDA crop report.

Iowa farmers were given 5.4 days suitable for fieldwork last week and used that to nearly double the acreages planted. Here’s where farmers stand in terms of the corn and soybean season right now, according to the USDA:

Corn

86% of expected corn acreage planted

Up from 57% planted last week

13 days behind last year

47% of corn emerged

Soybeans

69% of expected soybean acreage planted

Up from 34% last week

12 days behind last year

18% emerged

This week’s weather is starting off cooler than normal, which could stall the germination of seed in the soil. Warmer temperatures and more rain are expected later in the week.