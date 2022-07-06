SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Some parts of Siouxland, primarily in Iowa, have been experiencing drought conditions, and it has been drier than usual for this time of year.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, many counties are either abnormally dry or experiencing a moderate drought. A few counties, including Cherokee and Buena Vista, are dealing with severe drought. Meanwhile, Plymouth County and Woodbury County are experiencing severe drought.

Crops are being affected by these conditions, and the USDA is reporting only 2% of corn crop in Iowa has begun to show silk for pollination.

From 2017 to 2021, the rate normally averages 5% at this point in the growing season.

The percentage of Iowa’s corn that’s rated good or excellent status has dropped from 86% to 77%, and the soybeans rates have dropped from 82% to 77%.

About 13% of soybeans are now blooming.