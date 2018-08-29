Farm Progress Show underway in Boone

BOONE, Iowa - "Farmers will converge to central Iowa this week for what is termed as a "farmers shopping center." The Farm Progress Show outdoor farm exhibition features the major equipment manufacturing companies, seed companies, grain storage and handling companies, and crop protection products. Matt Jungmann is the show manager for the Farm Progress Show. He says there is a lot to see at this year's show.

"We're really excited about the first floating tractor in North America, as well as the automonous tractor demonstration occurring out in the field demonstration. So that, in addition to all the product introductions that are occurring, new technology services that are available, it's shaping up to be a fantastic show," says Matt Jungmann.

Despite the current low farm economy, Jungmann says farmers will still turn out for the show, and equipment dealers remain optimistic.

"Farmers, as well as these exhibitors know that this is a really cyclical industry. And so they have all ridden these ups and down swings together. It generally doesn't affect the crowd. The farmers still want to come out and see what's new even if they may not be ready to necessarily write a check for some of these things. They still want to take a look at what's new, and spend one last day away from the farm before they hit the combine and just spend the day meeting with folks in their own industry," says Jungmann.

This year's Farm Progress Show features nearly 600 exhibitors, with the tent city covering 85 acres, 150 acres for parking, and 365 acres devoted to the field demonstrations. Jungmann says the crops for this year's field demonstrations are ready to be harvested.

"They look really good. You know we planted 80 day corn which is crazy early for this neighborhood. But, you got the black layer on time, and now its drying down. So, its setting up to be just fine demonstrations. When we were doing the tune up, the corn was coming out at about 180 to 200 bushels (per acre)...between 25 and 28 percent (moisture), and I know it dropped a couple of points since then. So, its shaping up to be a good demonstration," says Jungmann.

U-S Department of Agriculture Secretary, Sonny Perdue, is scheduled to visit the farm show on Wednesday. The Farm Progress Show is at its permanent Iowa site east of Boone at the junction of Highways 30 and 17. Next year, it will return to Illinois.