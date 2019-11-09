Digital Exclusive: Iowa DNR to offer land leases to beginner farmers



DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Beginner farmers in Iowa have will have a chance to manage land owned by the DNR through the DNR’s Agriculture Lease Program next year.

In order to participate in the Begining Farmer program, the farmer must be a permanent resident of Iowa, have appropriate skills, have a net worth of less than $680,590 and be certified as a beginning farmer by the Iowa Finance Authority.

The Iowa DNR would like the farmers to look closely at the details of the lease because most of them include different requirements like planting food plots or restricting forage cutting dates.

The release also said the land quality varies from moderate to good and most of them having farming challenges.

For the available leases, click here.

To apply for a lease, click here.