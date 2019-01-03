Dakota Farm Show begins in Vermillion

Farmers will gather in Vermillion this week to view equipment as the 36th annual Dakota Farm Show begins. It is sometimes referred to as a “farmers’ shopping center.”

The Dakota Farm Show starts on Thursday and will continue through Saturday. Show manager Penny Swank says the Dakota Dome will be filled with exhibits.

The Dakota Farm Show even features educational seminars scheduled for Thursday and Friday, including Iowa State University’s Extension Climatologist Elwynn Taylor as he looks at the weather patterns and explains what farmers can expect to see for the upcoming crop year.

An entomologist with South Dakota State University will talk about the invading Emerald Ash Borer. The farm economy has been down during the last few years, but Swank expects a good turnout with farmers being optimistic.

The Dakota Farm Show features free parking and free admission with the hours of 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday.