On top of the soggy fields that many Siouxland farmers are dealing with this season, low crop prices are also on their minds.

A new report by the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 90-million acres of corn was planted this year. That’s far greater than expected.

That report caused corn prices to drop to below $4 a bushel for the first time since May.

Traders had bet flooding and record rainfall in the corn belt would limit the number of acres planted..