SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) – The Dakota-Thurston County Fair wrapped up Sunday.
The fair is a combined effort between Dakota County and Thurston County. This year, the fair hosted a concert, rodeo, animal shows, 4-H displays, and all sorts of food vendors. Sunday’s event featured a champion animal show.
Mason Bodlak, 4-H Ambassador Mason Bodlak explained the event is a four to five-day week of showing animals and focusing on agriculture.
The fair manager spoke about why she thinks the fair is so special.
“I just think it’s kind of something that brings everybody together, you know. Agriculture is so far removed from most families right now. It’s nice to show families that might not be exposed to agriculture what it’s all about,” said Fair Manager Lisa Bousquet, “This an open place to come that we love having people come. Our 4-H youth love showing off their projects and their animals. They love having people come in and touch and pet their animals that they’ve brought, and they’ve worked so hard for, and this is just a very safe community place for everybody to come and gather and enjoy each other’s company.”
Visitors and animal presenters said one of the biggest appeals of the fair is coming together as a community to have fun.