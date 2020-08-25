$100 million from CARES Act to assist Iowa farmers

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced $100 million from the federal CARES Act relief funds will be used to help Iowa farmers.

Stating that Iowa is a foundation of the food supply chain and also the center of the renewable fuels industry, Reynolds said the $100 million will be used to offset the impact of COVID-19 on farmers, producers, and agricultural industries.

“COVID-19 and a devastating derecho dealt a major blow to everything from the demand for ethanol to the supply of meat on grocery store shelves. But just as important are the livelihoods of thousands of Iowa farm families, agricultural industries, and the communities they support,” Reynolds said.

IEDA and Iowa Finance Authority Executive Director Debi Durham said that the assistance will support Iowa’s agriculture, adding that “Iowa exported more than $16 billion in manufactured goods and agricultural products to 199 countries last year alone.”

“The programs funded by the CARES Act will help our farmers, renewable fuels retailers and producers, and small meat processors respond to market disruptions and continue on the road to recovery,” Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said.

The allocations are as follows:

$60 million — Iowa Livestock Producer Relief Fund — Administered by IEDA

$15.5 million — State Biofuel Grant Program — Administered by IEDA

$7 million — Renewable Fuel Retail Recovery Program — Administered by IDALS

$6 million — Iowa Beginning Farmer Debt Relief Fund– Administered by IEDA

$2 million — Meat Processing Development and Expansion Program — Administered by IDALS

$500,000 — Farm Produce and Protein Program — Administered by IDALS

Up to $9 million — Iowa Disposal Assistance Program — Administered by IDALS

Producers can apply for IEDA-administered programs by clicking here beginning on Aug. 31 and can apply for IDALS-administered programs by clicking here beginning Aug. 24.