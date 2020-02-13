AG Barr set to testify before House Judiciary Committee on Roger Stone’s sentencing

Attorney General William Barr speaks at the National Sheriffs’ Association Winter Legislative and Technology Conference in Washington, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

WASHINGTON DC (ABC News) – Attorney General William Barr will testify before the House Judiciary Committee next month for the first time since he took the job.

His appearance comes as Democrats say he intervened in the sentencing of Roger Stone.

Democrats are demanding investigations into how the Trump Administration has handled the sentencing recommendation of Roger Stone.

President Trump said Sone is a victim of corrupt prosecutors.

President Trump Wednesday denied his tweets about Roger Stone amounted to political interference in a criminal case

“No not at all, he was treated very badly,” Trump said.

Wednesday afternoon, the president on Twitter stated explicitly that the attorney general stepped in on the sentencing of his long-time friend and political advisor.

The president wrote, “Congratulations to Attorney General Bill Barr for taking charge of a case that was totally out of control.”

A jury in December convicted Stone of witness tampering, lying to Congress, and obstructing a congressional investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Federal prosecutors recommended a seven-to-nine year prison sentence, but after the president publicly pushed back, Justice Department leaders called the recommendation extreme, excessive, and not appropriate.

Then in an unprecedented protest, the four prosecutors who successfully convicted Stone stepped away from the Stone case.

“They should go back to school and learn. The way they treated people, nobody should be treated like that,” Trump added.

The White House insists the president did not talk with Attorney General Barr about Stone’s sentencing.

Top Republican Senators show down calls by Democrats for investigations.

“I have a lot of confidence that they got it right here,” Graham said.

Top Democrats said this was another example of President Trump abusing his power.

“Senate Republicans now own this crisis,” Schumer added.

Roger Stone will be sentenced next week.

President Trump was asked on Wednesday if he would pardon his friend, he said he does not want to say that yet.