Afternoon Forecast: September 16, 2019

Good afternoon and happy Monday Siouxland!

It’s been a hot one out there today with temperatures in the upper 80s. We’re going to have a warm and cloudy evening tonight, leading to another hot day tomorrow with temperatures near the 90 degree mark, but don’t worry, because we have a cold front moving through overnight Tuesday into Wednesday! As I mentioned it’s a warm one out there today, with Sioux City sitting at 86 degrees and 80s across Siouxland today.

We have a nice breeze from the south/ southeast between 10 and 15 mph across the area. Satellite and radar imagery shows that it’s been a quiet day as far as precipitation goes, but we have seen some clouds in the skies today. Even though we have been dry today, we still have some river flood warnings along the Missouri River, the Big and Little Sioux Rivers, the James River, and the Vermillion River.

And tonight, as I mentioned it’s going to be a warm one as we cool off just a bit to a low of 72 with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible overnight, and those winds staying between 5 and 15 mph as we head into tomorrow.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight to see your full extended forecast!