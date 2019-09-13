Afternoon Forecast: September 13, 2019

Good afternoon and happy Friday Siouxland!

Tonight is going to be a great Friday night football night as we are going to have a nice cool and quiet night, tomorrow the 80s return to the area, with a few light, isolated shower chances tomorrow. Temperatures this late afternoon are being reported in the 70s and upper 60s. We have breezy winds at the moment from the west between 10 and 15 mph, but these should be dying down as we head into kick off time tonight for football!

Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have had a few thin clouds in the area, but have been mostly sunny all day, and we will continue to stay mostly clear heading into tonight.

As we take a look at the football forecast for tonight’s game of the week of South O’Brien facing Alta-Aurelia, at Alta-Aurelia, temperatures will start off in the low 70s for kick off, but temperatures will drop into the mid 60s around halftime. And tonight we will fall to a low of 57 with mostly clear skies and a quiet night with winds dying down.

As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5, 6 and 10 for your full extended forecast!