Afternoon Forecast: September 11, 2019

Tonight we’ll have the potential for more strong thunderstorms happening with a Slight Risk out from the National Weather Service. Stay alert to changing conditions once again as thunderstorms may create large hail and damaging wind gusts.

A Flash Flood Watch is also going to stay in effect until 7 AM on Thursday as additional heavy rain may cause ponding & flooding over roadways. Always remember – turn around don’t drown if you come across a flooded street! Flash flooding is among the most dangerous severe weather hazards. The low temperature will slip into the upper 60s.

Rain will continue Thursday morning before clearing out in the afternoon. It’ll be breezy and a bit cooler/less humid with a high in the upper 70s.

We have a small chance of a passing shower or storm on Saturday. A streak of sunny and warm weather will follow with highs in the 80s for most of next week.