Afternoon Forecast: October 26, 2019

SIOUX CITY- Iowa (KCAU)

Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland! I hope you have been able to get out and enjoy this beautiful fall day today because tomorrow we have a cold front that is going to move through, and it’s going to drop highs into the 30s and 40s for next week with a few snow chances possible. Today however, is not that cold as temperatures are being reported in the upper 50s and low 50s across Siouxland. It’s a beautiful day out there despite the breeze we have from the south between 15 and 25 mph. Even though we have this breeze, it’s still a great day out there, especially because the breeze is coming from the south, which means warmer air is being brought into Siouxland. Satellite and radar imagery just confirms the beautiful day we’ve been having with clear, sunny skies. Then tonight, we will start to see a gradual increase in cloud coverage in the overnight hours as we fall to a low of 40 by tomorrow morning with winds staying breezy but switching from the northwest between 10 and 15 mph. As always, tune into siouxlandproud.com at 5:55 and 6:20 tonight for a live news and weather update, and KCAU 9 News at 10 to see your full extended forecast and when we could see some flurries/ snow in the near future!