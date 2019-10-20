Afternoon Forecast: October 20, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good afternoon and happy Sunday Siouxland! It's been that typical fall day out there today with cloudy skies and showers. Unfortunately we could see those showers linger into tomorrow before we see dry conditions leading to a cooler week ahead with highs in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures this afternoon are being reported in the 50s and 60s. It's also windy out there with winds between 15 and 20 mph from the southeast. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have already seen a few scattered showers in the area throughout the morning and start of the afternoon hours. We will see more scattered showers and a few thunderstorms possible as we head into the evening hours. Taking a look at the rain chance graph, you can see that those showers will be returning. But in the overnight hours we will be fairly dry, with more light scattered showers returning tomorrow early afternoon and clearing out by tomorrow evening and night. And tonight we will cool off a bit as we fall to an overnight low of 42 with a few showers lingering into the start of the overnight hours before we clear up for a few hours, with it also staying breezy out there tonight.


