Afternoon Forecast: October 13, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –

Good afternoon and happy Sunday Siouxland! It’s been a pleasant fall day so far today, and that pleasant fall like weather is going to be sticking around this week with highs in the 50s and 60s, and dry conditions until next weekend. Temperatures around Siouxland are ranging from the 50s to the 30s. Once again, we are seeing breezy conditions in the area today from the Northwest between 10 and 20 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we have seen more sunshine than cloud coverage today. And we will continue to stay mostly clear as we head into the night tonight. Which we will cool off quite a bit tonight as we fall to a low of 29 with clear skies and calm winds. As always, tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 5:30 and 10 p.m. to see how nice this week is going to be and when we will see rain showers return to Siouxland!