Afternoon Forecast: October 12, 2019

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) –
Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland! I can officially say we made it through the coldest days of this week and next week, and we will see more pleasant fall like weather for the week ahead, with sunshine and breezy but dry conditions and highs in the 50s and 60s. Temperatures this afternoon are ranging from the 50s towards our south and dropping into the 30s as you head north. It is another windy day out there today with winds coming from the west between 20 and 30 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that some areas of Siouxland have seen some light showers throughout the morning and early afternoon hours, with the more northern areas of Siouxland seeing more snow flurries near the Sioux Center and Spirit Lake areas. The good news is, we should start seeing dry weather return to Siouxland, with it sticking around through the extended forecast. Then tonight we will cool off a bit as we fall to a chilly low of 30 with clear skies and calming winds. As always, tune into siouxlandproud.com for a live weather and news update at 5:55 and 6:20 p.m., and KCAU 9 News at 10 to see your full extended forecast!