Afternoon Forecast: October 05, 2019

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)-

Good afternoon and happy Saturday Siouxland! Today started off on the cloudy side, but we have seen that sun come out, making it a pleasant day! We will continue to see clearing in the skies as we head into tonight, as it’s going to be cool and mostly clear. Then tomorrow is going to be pleasant with sunny skies, but a bit breezy, and that is going to lead into a pleasant start to this week. Temperatures are currently being reported in the 60s across Siouxland today. We have winds coming from the northwest between 15 and 25 mph. Satellite and radar imagery shows that we started off on the cloudy side this morning, but all those clouds are now clearing out of Siouxland towards our east, leaving us with clearing skies and sunshine for the rest of the day, and into tonight. Then tonight we will cool off as we fall to a low of 43, and the good news is, those winds will be dying down as we head into those overnight hours. As always, tune into siouxlandproud.com at 5:55 and 6:20 this evening for your live news and weather updates, and tune into KCAU 9 News tonight at 10 to see when we could see our first snow flurries later this coming week!