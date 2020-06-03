ACLU of Nebraska criticizes Omaha’s state of emergency

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Nebraska is urging Omaha officials Tuesday to reject an extension of the city’s current state of emergency unless Mayor Jean Stothert commits to ending a ban on groups of more than 25 people.

The group’s legal director, Adam Sipple, argues in a letter to city officials that the order violates protesters’ rights.

Sipple says the Constitution does not allow the government to suppress legitimate First Amendment conduct as a preventative measure.