IOWA CITY, Iowa — West Des Moines native Caitlin Clark is becoming a household name.

The Iowa sophomore earned the Big Ten Player of the Week award on Monday after putting up incredible numbers last week. Clark averaged 38.7 points, 9.3 assists and 6.3 rebounds in three games. She scored 40+ points in two of those games, including 43 points against No. 23 Ohio State and a career-high 46 points against No. 6 Michigan.

Clark became the first Division I player in the last 20 seasons to record 45 points and 10 assists in the game against Michigan, according to ESPN.

Clark was the talk of “sports Twitter” after major accounts shared video compilations of her sinking 3-point shots from all over the court, even as deep as the logo.

“If Caitlin Clark doesn’t have your attention yet, she should,” the SportsCenter account wrote on Twitter.

ESPN basketball analyst Jay Bilas gave high praise to Clark, calling her the most exciting player in college basketball.

“Iowa’s Caitlin Clark is the most exciting player to watch in college hoop, male or female. She is a straight up baller!” Bilas wrote on Twitter.

Barstool Sports likened Clark to former BYU standout Jimmer Fredette, the consensus national college player of the year in 2011 who was known for his long-range shooting.

“Caitlin Clark is absolutely bananas. Jimmer Fredette March 2011 vibes,” Barstool Sports said on Twitter.

Clark’s extraordinary shooting also caught the attention of MrBeast, a YouTuber with nearly 90 million subscribers and 13.2 million Twitter followers.

“Someone remind me to watch their next game, this is insanity haha,” he said on Twitter after seeing highlights from Clark’s 46-point performance against Michigan.

Clark and Iowa host Minnesota on Wednesday at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tipoff is 6:30 p.m. on on B1G+.