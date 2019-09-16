About 55 Yankton County homes impacted by floodwaters

YANKTON COUNTY, S.D. (KCAU) — According to emergency management officials, roughly 55 homes have already been impacted by the floodwaters. The James River seeing record levels, predicted to crest sometime tonight at about 28 feet.

Highway 81 North of Yankton is currently closed, along with nearly all the roads by the river. The public is advised to stay off all the blocked county roads to avoid becoming stranded. The fin for driving around barriers is also a steep one. Emergency Management said they’ve been hard at work getting people to safety.

“We do actively now have some search and rescue folks out going door to door in the areas that are close to or are on the river and just checking door to door to make sure that folks got out safely,” said Cherie Hoffman of Yankton County Emergency Management.

With all of the road closings in the last day, it may be challenging to get around. To plan your route ahead of time, click here.

