AARP Iowa encourages older Iowans to fill out absentee ballots

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – On Thursday, AARP Iowa announced additional resources, including a mailing and an online video ad, aimed at encouraging older Iowans to stay safe and vote absentee in the upcoming June 2 Primary Election.

To avoid the spread of COVID-19, Iowans should request an absentee ballot and vote from the safety of their kitchen table.

Last month, AARP Iowa joined Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to encourage all older Iowans to vote absentee.

Alongside the April joint announcement, AARP Iowa launched statewide radio and digital ads to promote absentee voting.

Additionally, Secretary Pate mailed every registered voter an absentee ballot request. Their efforts are working and to date, the number of absentee ballot requests has shattered all previous level as indicated in the chart below.

AARP Iowa has 360-thousand members across the state and to continue the absentee voting momentum, they are mailing their members an additional absentee ballot request and released a new digital video ad that began airing Thursday reminding their members to stay safe and request an absentee ballot by May 22.

“Older Iowans represent a majority of voter turn out in every election. We want to make sure they once again turn out in big numbers for the upcoming June 2 Primary Election by voting safely from home. Kudos to the Iowa Secretary of State and county auditors for making voting from home incredibly easy, so there should be no excuses. Our message is pretty simple: stay safe and vote absentee,” AARP Iowa State Director Brad Anderson said.

All absentee ballot requests must be signed and delivered to county auditors by May 22 by 5 p.m.

For more information about voting or to download an absentee ballot request form click here.