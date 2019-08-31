A state bomb squad searches South Sioux City home for explosives

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Various homes on the 300 block of W 18th Street in South Sioux City have been evacuated due to a possible bomb threat.

A Lincoln based bomb squad arrived on scene at around 6 this evening to search the home.

The explosive material was reportedly found by a family cleaning out their basement. According to neighbors on the scene, the roughly 60 pounds of explosive material is said to be items used to make fireworks.

Officials hope to have residents back in their homes sometime Friday night.

KCAU will continue to update you as the investigation continues.