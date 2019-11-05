A ship in Niagara Falls for a century moves for the first time

ONTARIO (ABC) – A ship that’s been wedged in the rocks on Niagara Falls for more than a century is now on the move for the first time.

Officials on high alerts as it near the edge after a severe storm.

A barge stuck on rocks above Niagara Falls for more than a century finally dislodged and, on Halloween, of all days.

High winds and heavy rains moved the dumping scow from its perch, where it’s been since 1918.

A century ago, two men were rescued from it as it became stranded on the rocks during a dredging operation.

While the iron boat deteriorated badly over the century it’s been exposed to the elements, the scow has remained tightly fixed to a rock outcropping since august 1918.

That is, until Thursday, Halloween, when gusts of wind and lashings of rain battered the Falls and the remains of the barge.

The Niagara Parks staff is continuing to monitor the activity of the scow, in the event, it moves again.

The remains might be stuck in their new perch for days or for years. It’s anyone’s guess.

For full video from ABC, click here.