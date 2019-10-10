‘A Night of Hope’ Annual Auction to help kids in Tanzania

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — An annual auction that raises money to support mission work in Tanzania is just around the corner.

Siouxland Tanzania Educational Medical Ministries is hosting ‘A Night of Hope.’ The annual auction will take over the Hilton Garden Inn Riverfront on October 24, starting at 5:30 p.m.

The benefit will have a silent auction, appetizers, cocktails, a program explaining in-depth about what STEMM does, and the event will finish off with a live auction.

STEMM was specifically created to develop a relational bridge between Siouxland and Tanzania by addressing the priorities of spiritual growth, medical care, and educational opportunities.

Tickets for the event are $75 per person. One of the founders of STEMM, Dr. Steven Meyer, stopped by our KCAU 9 studio to give us a preview.