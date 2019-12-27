A look back at 2019’s catastrophic weather events

(CNN) – Hurricane Dorian was arguably the most notable weather disaster of the year, but that’s not the only record-breaking weather event we saw in 2019.

From howling winds to catastrophic flooding, and indescribable destruction, there were many record-breaking weather events throughout 2019.

In September, one of the year’s worst weather events battered the Bahamas.

Hurricane Dorian first made landfall on the Abaco Islands as a 185-mile-per-hour category five hurricane.

Hours after making landfall in the Abaco Islands, Dorian made its second landfall on Grand Bahama and stalled, unleashing fierce winds for nearly 24 hours.

“Where I was staying, the roof caved in, the wall caved in,” said one survivor.

Homes and businesses were wiped off their foundations or splintered like toothpicks.

The storm surge and relentless rain led to devastating and deadly flooding.

“It came over the roof. I would imagine 21 feet, at least,” said Howard Armstrong, Hurricane Dorian survivor.

Armstrong survived the storm, but his wife, unfortunately, did not.

“And she just drowned on me,” Armstrong added while crying.

More than 60 people were killed and hundreds more are still missing.

Just days after Dorian made landfall on Grand Bahama, Hurricane Dorian was making its way towards North Carolina.

On September 6, Dorian made landfall over Cape Hatteras as a 90-mile-per-hour category one storm with its effects felt all across the Carolinas.

High winds downed power lines in Charleston, South Carolina.

Dorian also kicked up a violent surf along the east coast.

The storm even spawned a couple of tornadoes, including one near Wilmington, North Carolina.

“It was so fast. I remember hearing a loud noise. Next thing I know, the trailer started shaking,” Byron Cox, a survivor shared.

According to Google trends, Hurricane Dorian was the most searched news story of 2019.

But Dorian wasn’t the only weather event to take place in September.

Tropical Storm Imelda dumped heavy flooding rains across parts of South Texas.

“Just about every road in Winnie is flooded right now,” Dennis Dugat, Chambers County Precinct 1 Constable said during the storm.

The storm formed near the Texas coast and made landfall an hour and a half later.

As Imelda moved inland, the storm inundated towns, prompting water rescues and road closures, and caused rivers to drastically rise and overflow their banks.

Several barges on the San Jacinto River broke fere, one even slammed into a bridge along Interstate 10, and two others became lodged underneath.

According to the National Weather Service, Harris County in Texas received more than 15 inches of rain, while some areas in nearby Jefferson County picked up more than three and a half feet.

Moving to earlier this year during the spring, severe storms produced numerous damaging tornadoes.

Between late April and late May, there were 500 reports of tornadoes across 22 states, including Ohio, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas.

“It sounded like a freight train going over,” Tim Unrein shared.

Tens of thousands of people were left in the dark, and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed.

“Felt like some hail or something. And my husband looked up and said, ‘Well, we don’t have a roof anymore’,” said Fran Jones, tornado survivor.

May 2019 set a record with tornadoes reported for 14 consecutive days.

Tornadoes, flooding, and hurricanes/ tropical storms weren’t the only natural disasters to take place in 2019, fires spread all across California and the western parts of the United States.

In Northern California, hurricane-force wind gusts helped fuel the Kincade fire in Sonoma County.

Flames erupted in late October, and quickly spread, making the blaze hard to contain.

The massive fire raged for nearly two weeks near Geyserville, prompting thousands of people to evacuate their homes.

The Kincade fire charred nearly 78-thousand acres and destroyed more than 300 structures.