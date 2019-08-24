A look at the man behind the mutt

Why 'Slider' wants to pursue a professional career as a mascot

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – The Sioux City Explorers have had a good stretch of games, but their winning streak isn’t the only thing fans come to see. Always there to entertain the crowd is a beloved dancing dog.

“Yeah he gives us all high fives,” says one fan.

“He pumps us up and gets us ready for the game,” says another.

Sioux City’s mascot slider can usually be found giving high fives, dancing and getting the crowd pumped up for game day.

“He’s a very fun energetic person he’s the life of the party,” says Mascot, Darin Brown or the man behind the mutt.

To him, this gig isn’t just a typical day job. “Everyone I’ve told they’re like I’ve never heard anyone say that before,” says Brown.

Brown ultimately wants to pursue a career as a professional mascot. A job that looks easier than it really is.

“It’s very physically draining, very mentally draining, you have to be in character 100% of the time,” says Brown.

But when the costume is on, brown is gone.

“Slider’s like my alter ego as of right now. It’s my dream, It’s my passion. Being in front of these people and seeing them happy it’s very rewarding,” says Brown.

And to the crowd, they feel rewarded right back.

“I love slider!” says one fan.

“Sliders the best mascot in the world!” says another.

