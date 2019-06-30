A 68-year-old man Big Sioux River

LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — A man was recused from the Big Sioux River after being in there for up to eight hours.

According to the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, they were notified of a man in the Big Sioux River, in southwest Plymouth County, just north of the Jefferson Bridge. When they arrived, the found Steven Sands, 68, from Chatsworth, Iowa.

The press release states that someone spotted Sands as they were passing by, they were able to get Sands a rope. At that time, more and more people began to stop and help until the sheriff’s office was contacted.

Sands was rescued safely by the Akron Fire Department and was taken to the hospital. His condition at the time is unknown.

However, the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office wants to remind people that they should activate the 911 system immediately during an emergency situation.