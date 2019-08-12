9th annual Vendor Fair held at First Lutheran Church in South Sioux

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KCAU) — An almost decade long fundraiser is continuing to raise money for the community.

First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City held it’s 9th Annual Vendor Fair over the weekend. Over a dozen different vendors set up inside and outside of the church. The fair was originally started after the flood of 2011 to help with relief efforts, but now funds the church’s missions and youth groups. Organizers say this year’s fundraiser has been very successful.

“Fellowship has gained so much money they’re looking at right now, because they did so well this past weekend, that they’re actually going to be able to do some remodeling of some sort, I can’t say too much about what it is but it will be brighter than it was, I will just say that,” said the church’s pastor, Douglas Dill.

Later this year the church will be holding its First Annual Craft Fair, that’s happening in November.