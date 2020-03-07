97-year-old Texas officer recognized as ‘oldest law enforcement officer in the world’

CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – He’s called the “Oldest Law Enforcement Officer” in the world, and at 97, Johnson County Sheriff’s Reserve Deputy Bill Hardin “feels pretty good for an old guy.”

Now with 74 plus years of service, the Johnson County community is recognizing Hardin with his own exhibit about his career at the Chisholm Trail Museum.

He began his career with the Fort Worth Police Department in the 40s.

After having a full career there he retired and started working for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. Once he retired, he headed down to the Johnson County Sheriff’s office as a reserve deputy, a role he currently still holds.

When asked why he still hasn’t hung up the badge and uniform — it’s simple.

“I’m afraid to stop because I don’t have a starter. I may not get started again… so I’m going to keep doing this until the Sheriff runs me out. If I make it to 75 I may retire.”

Johnson County Sheriff Adam King called him a “living legend”, adding “We want him to know that he is important to us and he is important to the community, and we want to thank him for 74 plus years of service to the community.”

Hardin is also a World War II veteran and says he is looking forward to serving a full 75 years of service as an active law enforcement officer.